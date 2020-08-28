Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Upgraded at TheStreet

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary G. Smalley purchased 15,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $199,409.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,249 shares in the company, valued at $878,814.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,008,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,614,048.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 10.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.5% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,809,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,879,000 after purchasing an additional 289,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 226.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,387,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 962,730 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

