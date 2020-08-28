Truist Securiti Weighs in on F.N.B. Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

FNB opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.31. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $305.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.20 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,813,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,794 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in F.N.B. by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,491,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,854 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,357,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,781,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 657,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

