TrueFlip (TFL) Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00002976 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $28,954.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00042179 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.35 or 0.05404218 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00032861 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.