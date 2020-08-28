Trigano’s (TGNOF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Trigano in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of TGNOF opened at $125.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.72. Trigano has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $125.51.

Trigano SA designs, manufactures, markets, and sells recreational vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

