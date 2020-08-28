Trigano’s (TGNOF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Trigano in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of TGNOF opened at $125.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.72. Trigano has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $125.51.

Trigano Company Profile

Trigano SA designs, manufactures, markets, and sells recreational vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

