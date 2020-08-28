TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) CEO Sells $286,500.00 in Stock

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $843.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.72. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,553,000 after buying an additional 161,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 9.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after buying an additional 127,269 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 521,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,557,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 32,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 15.4% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 213,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 28,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCBK. ValuEngine lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.