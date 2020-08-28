Traders Purchase Large Volume of Zuora Call Options (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 9,590 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 330% compared to the typical volume of 2,230 call options.
In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $27,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $27,628.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $198,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 39.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 98,120 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.65 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 28.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zuora from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.
Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.