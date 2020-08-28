Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 19,736 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,238% compared to the average daily volume of 1,475 put options.

Shares of WDAY opened at $216.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.77. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $219.29.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.90.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total value of $50,010,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,584 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total transaction of $1,375,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 484,091 shares of company stock valued at $87,887,994 in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $378,091,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $320,599,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,055,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,603 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,488 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,523,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,497 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

