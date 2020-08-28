Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,791 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,288% compared to the typical daily volume of 129 put options.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LW stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

