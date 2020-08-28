Traders Buy High Volume of ACM Research Put Options (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,631 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 865% compared to the average volume of 169 put options.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on ACM Research from $55.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on ACM Research from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ACM Research from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $90.84 on Friday. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $113.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $39.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 11.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 8,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $533,593.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,006.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $294,251.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,251.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,415 shares of company stock worth $2,786,544 in the last ninety days. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 23.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

