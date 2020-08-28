TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TOWN shares. BidaskClub cut TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 47.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 244.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.66. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $162.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.07 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

