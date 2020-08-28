Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $53.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.94% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

TOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.53.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 6.84.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,085,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,683,038.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $11,232,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

