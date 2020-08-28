Tokenbox 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,804.00 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Tokenbox token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001236 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Hotbit and Bancor Network. Tokenbox has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $10,804.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded 31% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tokenbox was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,491,669 tokens. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Tokenbox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

