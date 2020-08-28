Titan Machinery Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 664 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,153% compared to the typical volume of 53 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $13.66 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.93 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TITN. BidaskClub downgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
