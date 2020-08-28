Titan Machinery Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 664 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,153% compared to the typical volume of 53 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $13.66 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.93 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 496.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TITN. BidaskClub downgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

