Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.93 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Titan Machinery updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.65-0.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

TITN stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $272.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TITN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.