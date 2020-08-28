Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $13.66 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 496.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at $128,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 18.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

