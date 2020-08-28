Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yuan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tingyi (Cayman Islands)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

TCYMF opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tingyi has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

