Timothy J. Doyle Buys 3,100 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Stock

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) insider Timothy J. Doyle purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $23,343.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,119.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Macatawa Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $11.42.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 12.15%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 29,206 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

MCBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Macatawa Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

