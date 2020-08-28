Tigress Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

GOOGL opened at $1,628.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,524.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,385.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,652.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,107.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Alphabet by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

