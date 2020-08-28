Tidewater (NYSE:SII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tidewater (NYSE:SII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Tidewater from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tidewater from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of SII stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 95.68. Tidewater has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tidewater stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:SII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Tidewater as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

