TheStreet Downgrades Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) to C+

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STRA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $103.47 on Wednesday. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $99.57 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $45,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Strategic Education by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 310,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,444,000 after purchasing an additional 96,223 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 203,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Strategic Education by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Strategic Education by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 787,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $110,115,000 after purchasing an additional 55,181 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

