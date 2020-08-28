TheStreet Downgrades CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) to D

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CVU stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.32).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVU. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 93.3% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 20.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares during the period.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.