Therapeutics Acquisition Corp’s (OTCMKTS:PSACU) Quiet Period Will Expire on August 31st

Therapeutics Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PSACU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 31st. Therapeutics Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of PSACU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Therapeutics Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

Therapeutics Acquisition Company Profile

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses that service the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

