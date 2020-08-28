The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Down 5.2%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 270,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 649,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The9 stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,815 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.31% of The9 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students.

