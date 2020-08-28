The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

PNTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 226.71. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.80 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 1.39%. Analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,488,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,091,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,447,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,156,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

