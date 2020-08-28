The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 81,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 99,364 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $30,877.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $30,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,438 shares of company stock valued at $100,562 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The GEO Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

