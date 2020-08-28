Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $34,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

