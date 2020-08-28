Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.17.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $93.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.12. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.44 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,936 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $274,545.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,506.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $381,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,727.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,932 shares of company stock worth $9,389,216. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,755,000 after purchasing an additional 189,460 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $816,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 97,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $6,330,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 266.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.