Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $66.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

TRNO has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 0.68. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 108.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

