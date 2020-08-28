Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRNO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a sector outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.08. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $64.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,511,000 after purchasing an additional 284,743 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $659,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

