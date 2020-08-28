Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

TENB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66. Tenable has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.23 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 42,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,278,333.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $535,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,982,932 shares of company stock valued at $190,804,663. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at $565,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 54.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

