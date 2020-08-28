Telsey Advisory Group Boosts GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $17.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $17.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. GAP has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.51.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GAP will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other GAP news, insider John Strain bought 5,500 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in GAP by 96.7% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 146,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 72,267 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in GAP in the second quarter worth about $854,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 32,207.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,867,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,210 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 1,845.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of GAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.