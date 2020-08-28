Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Teleflex by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 75.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 431.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of TFX stock opened at $380.28 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $405.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

TFX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.40.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $77,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,368.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.