Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Down 5.5%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 676,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,317,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $276.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $415.91 million for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay by 664.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Teekay by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Teekay by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

