Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Down 5.5%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 676,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,317,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $276.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay by 664.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Teekay by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Teekay by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Teekay (NYSE:TK)
Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.
Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.