Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $254.57 million, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth about $426,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 95.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 63,696 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 28.2% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 175,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 38,516 shares during the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

