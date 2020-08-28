Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,507,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,711,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,924,207,000 after buying an additional 11,584,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prologis by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,744,000 after buying an additional 7,043,958 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,822,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,984,000 after buying an additional 96,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Prologis by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,971,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,555,000 after buying an additional 4,008,563 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,904,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,760,429,000 after buying an additional 1,996,418 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $101.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.99. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $106.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

