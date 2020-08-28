Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,031,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Equinix by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Equinix by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,451,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equinix by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQIX opened at $789.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.44. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $805.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $757.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $678.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.45, for a total transaction of $767,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $24,100,232.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 193 shares in the company, valued at $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,360 shares of company stock worth $3,232,236 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $706.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $780.52.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

