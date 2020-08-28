Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 88,503 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 88,503 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 20,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BofA Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average is $63.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

