Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 44,283 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,283 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.13% of Bunge worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vinita Bali bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.17 per share, with a total value of $55,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,556.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BG. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

BG opened at $46.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bunge Ltd has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $58.19.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

