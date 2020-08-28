Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 365,917 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,051 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 365,917 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 8,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average of $92.68. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.08.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

