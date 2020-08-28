Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 30,099 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 30,099 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Health Services worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 173,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,302,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $111.94 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $157.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average of $105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $2.20. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

