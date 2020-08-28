Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 26,845 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,845 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.2% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. G.Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Gabelli downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $159.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $161,864.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $1,654,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,922 shares of company stock worth $5,486,917. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

