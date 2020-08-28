Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 18,953 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,953 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 37.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total transaction of $2,596,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,752.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $197.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

