Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 144,502 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144,502 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Nucor worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NUE opened at $45.55 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

