Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 98,096 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,045,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,667,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $61.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.85. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

