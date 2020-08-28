Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 32,988 Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $706,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 808,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,104,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $109,436,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 617,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,663,000 after buying an additional 30,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $248.69 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $342.00. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.58.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.69.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

