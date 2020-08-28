Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 18,536 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Textron worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 3.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Textron by 45.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 221,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 69,557 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Textron by 50.5% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 6,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

