Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $6.93 Million in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $49,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $82,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $125,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,808,996.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $4,732,559.45. Insiders have sold a total of 115,516 shares of company stock worth $17,695,390 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $133.05 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.96.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

