Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $4.89 Million in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Scotts Miracle-Gro as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $166.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $176.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 101,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $13,261,494.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,020,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,863,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $332,496.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,933 shares of company stock valued at $33,426,094. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMG. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

