Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Markel worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 2,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,048.50.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,111.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,020.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $995.27.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Markel had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

