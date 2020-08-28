Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,181 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.17% of DXC Technology worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 713.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $767,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,775,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.35. DXC Technology Co has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $38.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

